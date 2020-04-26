Kroger requiring associates to wear masks starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In order to create a safer environment for customers and employees, Kroger will now be requiring all associates to wear face masks in stores.
In an email sent to customers on Saturday, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said masks have been provided for all store employees to wear, and will be required to wear starting April 26.
McMullen said that some employees who are unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons or other circumstances, will be provided face shields. Stores will also continue to explore other potential options as needed.
“Our top priority is the safety of our associates and customers. And now, more than ever, it’s important to take care of yourself," McMullen said in the email. "It can be easy to forget to do this when you’re busy and managing home life and workplace responsibilities, but nothing is more important than your health and safety.”
These announcements come as Kroger has been making changes to prevent spread of COVID-19 within its stores, including limiting maximum customer capacity in stores by 50 percent and installing plexiglass partitions at registers to protect customers and staff.
Other stores such as Target, Meijer, and Walmart have also made similar changes to improve social distancing and protecting the safety of shoppers and staff.
