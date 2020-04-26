Ex-NASA administrator James Beggs dead at 94

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - Former NASA administrator James M. Beggs, who led the agency during the early years of the space shuttle program and resigned after the Challenger disaster killed seven astronauts in 1986, died Thursday at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 94.
One of his sons said congestive heart failure is suspected to be the cause of Beggs’ death. Beggs served as NASA administrator from July 1981 to December 1985.
He was on a leave of absence when the Challenger space shuttle broke apart 73 seconds after launch on Jan. 28, 1986, killing all seven astronauts aboard. He resigned nearly a month later.
