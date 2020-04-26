Chesterfield woman dies in crash on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman has died after a deadly crash in the city of Hampton.
Saturday evening, the Virginia State Police received a call about a black sedan traveling slowly in the second lane of I-64 west.
Less than a minute later, they received another call about a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes involving a 2000 black Mercedes Benz sedan struck from behind by a 2005 GMC Suburban.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2000 black Mercedes Benz sedan, Keira M. Reese-Johnson, was traveling west when her vehicle became disabled and stopped before being struck.
Johnson was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries, and later died from injuries sustained in the accident. An 11 year old child traveling in the GMC Suburban was also transported with injuries.
Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the accident. No charges will be filed.
