Washington Redskins trade Trent Williams
By Marc Davis | April 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 12:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marked the final rounds of the NFL Draft, and it did not come without a big move from the Washington Redskins.

Washington is trading offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49′ers, ending a saga that dates back nearly a year and a half.

In addition to pushing for a new contract, Williams lost trust in the Redskins after he says they mishandled a medical situation with a growth on his scalp.

He’ll head to San Francisco in exchange for today’s 5th round draft pick and next year’s 3rd round selection.

