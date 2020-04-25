Washington Redskins trade Trent Williams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marked the final rounds of the NFL Draft, and it did not come without a big move from the Washington Redskins.
Washington is trading offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49′ers, ending a saga that dates back nearly a year and a half.
In addition to pushing for a new contract, Williams lost trust in the Redskins after he says they mishandled a medical situation with a growth on his scalp.
He’ll head to San Francisco in exchange for today’s 5th round draft pick and next year’s 3rd round selection.
