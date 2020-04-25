VUU starts National search for new Women’s Basketball Coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has launched a search to replace former head women’s basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert.
Assistant Coach Danielle Dawson will serve as the team’s interim head coach, effective immediately.
“Our women’s basketball program has enjoyed outstanding success, both academically and athletically, under Coach Gilbert’s leadership. I extend my thanks and appreciation for her many contributions,” said Athletic Director Felecia Johnson. “Coach Dawson will help us build on that success as our team prepares for next season.”
Danielle Dawson has served as Assistant Coach of the Lady Panthers since 2019. She has also responsible for recruiting, player development, and scouting. Previously, she served as assistant coach at Delaware State and Radford University.
“Our Lady Panthers have made history with back-to-back CIAA championships and NCAA DII championship appearances,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “They are in good hands with Coach Dawson and I am excited to see the teams continued success under a new leader.”
The national search for the next Lady Panthers head coach will begin immediately. A search committee will be appointed and will include women's basketball player and captain Bianca Lockamy.
“We all know Coach Gilbert will continue a successful career,” said Coach Taylor. “We will always call her a Lady Panther.”
During Coach AnnMarie Gilbert’s five seasons at VUU, she guided the Lady Panther basketball program back to national prominence.
The 2018 and 2019 CIAA championships were the first back-to-back titles for VUU since 1981 and 1982. 3 CIAA Championships. Gilbert won 135 of 153 games, lead the Lady Panthers to five straight NCAA appearances, a National Championship game appearance, and celebrated five straight 20-win seasons.
She was named the CIAA Coach of the Year in three of her five seasons at VUU and coached the CIAA Player of the Year for four straight years (Kiana Johnson, Lady Walker, Alexis Johnson, and Shareka McNeill.)
