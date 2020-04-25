RPD helps horse celebrate Sweet 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday evening, one horse was able to get a fun and special party with help from Richmond Police’s Mounted Unit.
Scooter celebrated his 16th birthday on Friday, April 24.
RPD says that there were cupcakes, a pinata filled with an assortment of treats, and even a special appearance by K-9 Scooby!
“Yesterday was extra special at the barn because we celebrated Scooter’s Sweet 16! 🎂 (social distance style of course),” Richmond Police said on Facebook.
