RPD helps horse celebrate Sweet 16

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 25, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated April 25 at 12:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday evening, one horse was able to get a fun and special party with help from Richmond Police’s Mounted Unit.

Scooter celebrated his 16th birthday on Friday, April 24.

RPD says that there were cupcakes, a pinata filled with an assortment of treats, and even a special appearance by K-9 Scooby!

“Yesterday was extra special at the barn because we celebrated Scooter’s Sweet 16! 🎂 (social distance style of course),” Richmond Police said on Facebook.

