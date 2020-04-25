Richmond Airport (RIC) receives Virginia Green Travel Alliance Award

In a congratulatory video to the winners of this year’s awards, Virginia’s First Lady, Pamela Northam said, “America’s story started here. From the blue waves of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tourists travel from around the world to enjoy our beautiful Commonwealth, and through programs like Virginia Green, we are showing the nation just how easy it is to be both responsible and profitable.” For the full congratulatory video from the First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visit shorturl.at/wFRS8