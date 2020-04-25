Richmond Airport (RIC) receives Virginia Green Travel Alliance Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Green Travel Alliance has announced the winners of the 2019 Virginia Green Travel Star & Leader Awards to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.
The awards are presented to Virginia’s greenest tourism operators and partners for their outstanding commitments to sustainability and contributions to green tourism in Virginia annually.
“We are incredibly proud to recognize the staff at the Richmond International Airport for their efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of their operation,” says Tom Griffin, the Executive Director of the Virginia Green Travel Alliance. “Virginia Green Travel partners are leading our program’s efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of the industry and to increase green tourism business in Virginia; and it is wonderful to have the Capital Region Airport Commission as a partner in our efforts to promote sustainable tourism in Virginia!”
The Capital Region Airport Commission is receiving the Virginia Green Travel Star Award as the 2019 Green Transportation Facility of the Year for its concerted efforts to reduce its environmental impacts.
“In terms of our day-to-day operations, RIC encourages innovative thought in the arena of sustainability,” said Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “The majority of our projects are not only environmentally friendly, but also usually represent an attractive return on investment.”
The Virginia Green program is run through a partnership between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, and the Virginia Green Travel Alliance.
It encourages green practices in all sectors of Virginia’s tourism industry. More than 1,150 businesses and partner organizations have voluntarily certified their green commitments through Virginia Green.
In a congratulatory video to the winners of this year’s awards, Virginia’s First Lady, Pamela Northam said, “America’s story started here. From the blue waves of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tourists travel from around the world to enjoy our beautiful Commonwealth, and through programs like Virginia Green, we are showing the nation just how easy it is to be both responsible and profitable.” For the full congratulatory video from the First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visit shorturl.at/wFRS8
Examples of Recent Sustainability Measures at RIC:
- The Airport maintains over 75 recycling containers and encourages travelers and employees to participate in the recycling program. In the past four years, over 100 tons of material has been recycled.
- In addition to purchasing Green Seal Certified products, the Airport also ensures that paper products are made from recycled material.
- Water-efficient products have been installed to reduce consumption by 50%.
Examples of On-Going Sustainability Measures at RIC:
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) EasyPark parking shuttles effectively reduce tailpipe emissions and ambient noise.
- Various lighting systems have been upgraded to T5, T8 and LEDs and compact florescent lighting has replaced incandescent lights in canned lighting.
- Electric carts replaced light-duty maintenance vehicles for use by Baggage Handling Systems Department and Utilities and Grounds Department.
- Automated building management, mechanical, and lighting systems are utilized across airport property.
- Energy-efficient glass is utilized throughout public spaces.
- Energy-efficient white thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membrane roofing is used to reflect heat and cools roofs.
- An Energy Management System is utilized to ensure optimal operation of all HVAC equipment.
- LED lighting on runways and taxiways is used to reduce energy consumption and provide improved lighting conditions on the airfield.
