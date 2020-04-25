RAW VIDEO: Stolen ambulance recovered near Levelland on Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area law enforcement recovered a stolen ambulance near Levelland on Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock and Levelland police pursued and stopped the vehicle with help from Texas DPS and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re told this was a Lubbock AID ambulance that was taken from Lubbock, but there was no crew inside. The call came in from 19th and Upland around 3 p.m.
A viewer submitted this video of law enforcement stopping the ambulance on Highway 114 and Alamo Road. The driver was taken into custody.
Texas DPS says one of their troopers got ahead of ambulance and laid down spike strips in front of it. DPS says the driver who stole the vehicle stopped when she saw the spikes. She resisted arrest and was stunned by a taser from the trooper before she was taken to the Hockley County Jail.
We’ll update this story as more details are released. Lubbock AID Ambulance had no comment as of Saturday afternoon.
