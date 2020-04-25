Papa John’s founder donates $1 million to small business survival efforts

“You gotta plan every day, gotta have a goal every day. Mark Cuban said something this week, said ‘this is the best time in our history to start a business’. I was like, whoa. I didn’t think of it that way," Schnatter said. "Clarified, be thinking about where you want to locate, business plan, start getting ready because at this point, and I do agree with it, there’s gonna be unbelievable amount of opportunity come out of this once the dust settles and we get back on our feet.”