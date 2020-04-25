Olive Garden creates custom prom photos, breadsticks bouquets for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Olive Garden wants to help students commemorate their 2020 prom season by creating custom prom photos of them with their dates and their friends.
With photo backdrops inspired by popular prom themes and featuring Breadstick walls and mint garlands, it will look just like they were attending prom together. The photo fun is also available for the kids-at-heart because let’s face it, we could all dust off our old prom outfits right now and share some laughs.
Here’s how it works:
- Take a photo in your prom attire, and ask your prom date or squad to do the same.
- Send the photos to @olivegarden using #OliveGardenProm on Twitter or through an Instagram DM, and Olive Garden will create a one-of-a-kind photo of all of you together at prom.
Olive Garden will be creating custom prom photos through the end of the month.
To complete the look and make everyone a prom king or queen, Olive Garden has created a DIY pasta-themed Prom Court Crown and line of Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers, available for download at bit.ly/OGProm2020.
Bouquets include sayings such as “Breadstick Bae,” “Prince of Parmesan” and “Most Saucy.” Order your breadsticks using Olive Garden Carside ToGo or delivery (free with minimum order) to place in the Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers in addition to your pre-prom meal.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.