In ‘5 little words’ what makes Henrico’s teachers, nutrition staff, nurses so special

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, School Lunch Hero Day is May 1 and National School Nurse Day is May 6.
Help honor these great HCPS employees by expressing the five words that make them a special part of your life.
“Five little words” for Teacher Appreciation Week, School Lunch Hero Day and National School Nurse Day:
- Get a piece of poster board or paper.
- Write five words (just five!) that describe why you appreciate (one or many) HCPS teachers, school nutrition professionals and school nurses. You can also recognize school librarians, school counselors or other valued staff members.
- Take a photo of the student(s) holding the homemade sign.
- Email the picture to us at fivelittlewords@henrico.k12.va.us by April 30 at 5:00 p.m.
- We’ll include your photos in a video and slideshow that will go out to HCPS staff members, and be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
So, HCPS students and families, give us your kindest thoughts by April 30 … in just five little words!
Any questions? Email fivelittlewords@henrico.k12.va.us
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.