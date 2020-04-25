Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam says business reopenings at least two weeks away
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state is still at least two weeks away from allowing nonessential businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor made the comments at a news conference Friday. His remarks come as some governors in other southern states take moves to reopen businesses and some Republican lawmakers in Virginia called on Northam to take action to “get as close to normal as possible without sacrificing public health.” Northam on Friday announced a new task force to help advise him on how best to reopen the economy, but said he won’t be rushed to open too soon.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSE AIDE TRAINING
Virginia's nursing aide training halt interferes with jobs
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The halt on clinical training for students looking to be nurse aides in Virginia has made it difficult for them to find jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginian Pilot reports students are having trouble finding work because of the halt. The state stopped the trainings in nursing homes earlier this month due to safety concerns. The federal government meanwhile has temporarily waived the requirements to employ nurse aides. An owner of a nurse aide training facility says students are ready to work but are being burdened with restrictions. A spokeswoman for the governor's office says officials are looking into the issue.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Lawmakers in some states are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.
OBIT-HAROLD REID
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965′s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEACE CORPS
For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn't even time for goodbye
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — The Peace Corps has evacuated about 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries because of the global pandemic. Upon returning to the U.S., volunteers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. One volunteer says the quick evacuation left her no time to say goodbye. The organization declined to say whether any volunteers had tested positive for the coronavirus. Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen says that the decision to suspend operations was difficult and that the organization is already planning for the time when operations can resume. She said volunteers who want to return to their host country will get “expedited consideration."
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LAWSUIT
Smithfield sued over working conditions at Missouri plant
MILAN, Mo. (AP) — An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Smithfield Foods over working conditions at its plant in northern Missouri. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says poor working conditions at the Milan plant are putting employees and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed by Rural Workers Community Alliance and an unidentified worker. Among other things, the lawsuit contends Smithfield has not provided sufficient protective equipment for employees. A Smithfield spokeswoman says the lawsuit is without merit and that many of the claims have already been determined to be unfounded.
GIRLFRIEND KILLED-MAN CHARGED
Virginia man accused of choking girlfriend, hiding body
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says a man choked his live-in girlfriend, and after her body decomposed for a week, he and a second man dumped her body behind a library. The Virginian-Pilot reports 42-year-old Robert Ardell Carroll is accused of choking 45-year-old Marcia Dumas and then hiding her body after she died, though he has not been charged with killing her. Carroll had a court hearing on Friday to have bond set, but a judge denied the request. Authorities also charged 43-year-old Kevin S. Dunn with illegally disposing of a body. Dunn is not accused of any role in the woman's death.