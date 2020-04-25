Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Redskins coach Ron Rivera hopes he has his new Christian McCaffrey in third-round pick Antonio Gibson. Washington took the offensive playmaker from Memphis with the 66th selection Friday night in the NFL draft. Gibson doesn’t fill one of the team's most pressing needs but gives the offense and special teams someone who can do a little bit of everything. Gibson can play out of the backfield, line up outside and return punts and kickoffs. The Redskins were unable to trade disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams by the start of the third round. Several possible trading partners filled that need in the draft.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the NFL draft. Dobbins ran for a school-record 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. After trading the 60th overall pick to New England, Baltimore took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 71, used the 92nd selection to secure wide receiver Devin Duvernay of Texas, drafted Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison with the 98th overall pick and concluded the third round by taking Tyre Phillips from Mississippi State.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins believe they have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist. Young is Ron Rivera's first draft pick since taking over as the Redskins' new head coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down. Rivera is trying to turn the Skins around after they went 3-13 last season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens got a potential starter in the middle of their defense by selecting linebacker Patrick Queen out of LSU with the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft. Queen had 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception to help the Tigers win the national championship. He left LSU after his junior season and ends up with the Ravens, playing the same position that Ray Lewis filled for 17 seasons during a Hall of Fame career.