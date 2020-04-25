Eagles draft former Highland Springs athlete, Wallace

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - K’Von Wallace didn’t hear his name called during day two of the NFL Draft, but once day three kicked off, Wallace didn’t have to wait long.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Wallace in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick. He became the second Highland Springs graduate to be picked during the 2020 draft after Mekhi Becton went 11th overall to the Jets.
Wallace played his college football at Clemson, where the safety won two national championships and grew into one of the ACC's top defensive backs.
He amassed 81 tackles and two sacks to go along with two interceptions during his senior year in 2019. He led Clemson with 13 tackles in the Tigers’ national title game loss to LSU and left Clemson tied for the program record with 59 career games played. The former Springer started 36 of those 59 contests.
Wallace capped off his high school career in 2015 by leading Highland Springs to its first state title since 1961, earning first-team All-State status at both wide receiver and defensive back. He initially committed to Cincinnati, but started to receive more interest after a strong senior season and flipped his commitment to Clemson.
