Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Friday, April 24.
Jason Jubasan, of the 11900 block of Reedy Branch Road, left his residence on April 24 and has not yet returned home.
Jubasan, 32, is an Asian male, about 5′8″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Jubasan was last seen wearing black pants, a large black jacket and black sandals.
Anyone with information about Jubasan’s location should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
