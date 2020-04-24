Troopers investigating after head-on collision leaves 1 dead

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers are investigating after a head-on collision left one person dead in Powhatan County.
Troopers were called around 4:30 p.m. on Friday to the crash at Huguenot Trail and Judes Ferry Road.
Police said the male driver of a Ford F-550 hauling a trailer with a skid-steer loader was heading west on Huguenot Trail when he braked to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him.
“He then veered left crossing the center of the highway and into the eastbound travel lanes. A Volkswagen SUV that was traveling eastbound was struck head-on by the Ford,” police said.
Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a passenger in the Ford was not injured.
There was no additional information provided.
