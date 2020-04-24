Seahawks take Hopewell’s Taylor in second round

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Hopewell's Darrell Taylor didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called on night two of the NFL Draft. The Hopewell product was taken in the second round with the 48th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
Taylor, a defensive end and linebacker during his college days at Tennessee, is the highest player ever drafted from Hopewell. He was also the first Blue Devil to play for an SEC program. As a senior, he tallied ten tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks and compiled 19.5 sacks during his final two years as a Volunteer.
Taylor is the first NFL player from Hopewell since Monsanto Pope, who played for the Broncos from 2002-2005, and was on the Jets' roster for part of 2006, but did not play in any games during that final season. Pope played his college football at UVA.
Seattle traded up to the 48th pick to nab Taylor. His NFL.com draft grade was a 6.30, projecting him to be a starter in the league within his first two years.
During his high school career, Taylor grew into one of the nation’s top prospects, fueled by a strong senior year that saw him earn second-team All-State honors.
