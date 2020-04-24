Police: Two men sought after assaulting, shooting man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men are being sought after assaulting and shooting a man.
Police say on April 16 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a male victim walked past a group of people gathered behind the 3500 block of Bolling Road.
According to police, two men followed the victim on foot to the 3400 block of Oxnard Road and assaulted him.
One of the suspects pointed a firearm at him, demanded money and shot the victim in the hand.
The two men then ran off toward Harvie Road.
Police say the men are described as 5′9″ to 5′11″, average build and 18-21 years old.
The gunman was wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored pants and had a fuzzy flat top haircut. The second man was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and had short hair.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
