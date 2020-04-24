Police search for 2 men suspected of stealing iPhones

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is looking for two men accused of stealing iPhones.
On March 29, police said two men went into the T-Mobile store at 645 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
During the interaction with the salesman, the suspect wearing the white shirt and red ballcap grabbed two iPhone 11 Pro Max cellphones, police said.
The phones are valued at more than $2,000.
They were last seen running west across Southpark Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
