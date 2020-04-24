Poison centers see increase in calls after exposure to household cleaners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Across the country, including here in Virginia, there has been a 20-45 percent increase of exposures to household cleaners compared to this time in 2019.
Dr. Rutherfoord Rose, Pharm.D., director of the Virginia Poison Center at VCU Health and professor of emergency medicine at VCU, said the increase in exposures is with disinfectants, bleach and hand/dishwashing detergents.
The poison center believes the increase is due to more disinfectants being used during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more people are leaving them out and giving more children access to them.
Rose said not to keep food and disinfectant close together because a toddler cannot tell the difference between items such as milk and bleach.
Also, due to distilleries making sanitizer and shipping them in bottles normally used for consumption, it increases the chance for ingestion of sanitizer which contains 60-65 percent Ethel Alcohol.
The maker of Lysol issued a warning on Friday saying not to ingest, inject or use any other route to put disinfectant products in the body after President Donald Trump commented that disinfectants could maybe be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19.
Rose reminds everyone to use commonsense and that household cleaners are not healthcare products.
