Patients, visitors asked to wear face masks while at VCU Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All patients arriving for outpatient appointments and approved visitors will be asked to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth when going to VCU Health.
For anyone arriving without a face mask, a disposable face mask will be provided when entering.
This comes after VCU Health temporarily restricted all visitations at its locations.
The guidelines apply to VCU Medical Center and all outpatient clinics starting the weeks of April 27.
