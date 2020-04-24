News to Know for April 24: Virus relief bill passed; Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 cases in Va.; Missing Henrico woman; Highland Springs alum drafted to NFL; Multiple chances of rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
The unsettled weather pattern has taken hold, with multiple rain chances in the next few days.
Early Morning showers ending by 9 a.m. Partly Sunny, dry and breezy 10-3 p.m, then a chance of showers (and maybe storms) 3-7 p.m.
Warm and breezy. Highs in the mid-70s.
Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.
The measure passed almost unanimously, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.
The bipartisan measure neared passage as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.
Lawmakers’ face masks and bandannas added a somber tone to their effort to aid a nation staggered by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 10,998 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths and 1,753 hospitalizations throughout the state Thursday.
The numbers released show 732 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.
So far, 64,518 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
A death investigation is underway after a juvenile male was shot and killed.
Police were called around 8:23 p.m. to the 2100 block of Redd Street for a report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night in Henrico.
Police were called around 9:22 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Laburnum Avenue. Officers arrived within a minute.
At the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Henrico police say a 22-year-old woman is missing. Her cellphone and car were found in the downtown Richmond area.
Police say Stephanie Hayden was last seen at her residence in Henrico on April 18 around 4 p.m.
Hayden was wearing a tank top, dark jeans and black boots. Hayden has her ears pierced and several tattoos. One of the tattoos on her foot says, “limitless”.
Hayden’s dark blue Honda Civic was found on the corner of Cary and Lombardy Streets, and her phone was found at 7-12 on Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond, according to police.
Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts should contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is extending several orders he announced earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, including postponements of elective surgeries and the closure of DMV offices.
Northam announced in a statement on Thursday that the current ban on elective surgeries, which was set to expire on Friday, April 24, is being extended by one week to May 1.
Just a few hours before the governor's announcement on Thursday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent a public letter to the governor urging his administration to let the elective surgery postponement order expire, saying that hospitals have the capacity to handle both the procedures and COVID-19 cases.
But the governor said the ban on elective surgeries will continue until State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA can “evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, and the availability of personal protective equipment.”
The draft format was different, but the result for former Highland Springs star Mekhi Becton was the same as it would’ve been had he been in Las Vegas.
Becton was drafted by the New York Jets with the 11th overall pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.
He’s the first graduate of Highland Springs to be selected in round one.
It marks the second straight year that a local product has gone in the first round after Clelin Ferrell went No. 4 to the Raiders in 2019.
