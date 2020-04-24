NBC12 selling ‘Virginia Strong’ t-shirts to benefit Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund

April 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is selling “Virginia Strong” t-shirts to benefit the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.

The response fund is a coordinated campaign to provide rapid support for local organizations helping those most affected by the pandemic.

[ 18 foundations and businesses help launch Central Va. COVID-19 Response Fund ]

In support of the fund, when you buy a t-shirt more than 25% of your purchase (all profit) will go toward this important local cause.

Your $23 purchase includes a shirt, donation, and all sales tax and shipping costs.

Allow two weeks for delivery and all sales are final.

If you would like to purchase your own “Virginia Strong” t-shirt, CLICK HERE. If you want to donate to the response fund directly, you can do so HERE.

You can learn more about how the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund helps the community and those on the frontlines below:

