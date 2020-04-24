Multi-vehicle crash closes all I-95 southbound lanes near 288; One fatality confirmed

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All southbound lanes on I-95 near Willis Road and Route 288 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. One fatality in the crash has been confirmed.
Virginia State Police says a Chevrolet van traveling southbound on I-95 may have been clipped by a tractor-trailer, forcing the van to lose control, striking the jersey wall and resting in the center lane. A Chevrolet Impala also traveling southbound struck the Chevrolet van head-on, pushing the van into the right lane of travel.
A witness described the tractor-trailer as being white with a yellow trailer attached to it, and saw it side-swipe both vehicles and continued southbound.
The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, a man, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet van, a woman, was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Route 288.
VDOT says to expect delays.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445. This is a developing story.
