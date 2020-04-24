Man killed in I-95 deadly crash identified; Police searching for tractor-trailer potentially involved

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was killed in a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South has been identified.
On April 24 at 4:39 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash and a confirmed fatality on I-95 south near exit 62 (Route 288).
According to Virginia State Police, a 1997 GMC van, driven by La’Isis Jones, 18 of Richmond, was traveling southbound on I-95 when she lost control after hydroplaning, hitting the jersey wall and rested in the left lane.
A Chevrolet Impala also traveling southbound, driven by Lydell M. Mosby, 23, of Richmond, was traveling southbound and struck Jones head-on, causing her van to flip around and rest in the right lane.
Witnesses say the vehicles were sideswiped by a white tractor-trailer hauling a red trailer. The witnesses say the tractor-trailer left the scene.
Virginia State Police say they are still attempting to locate the white tractor-trailer that sideswiped both vehicles.
The tractor-trailer should have damage or paint transfer on the right front corner and sides.
Jones was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Mosby was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The highway was shut down for six hours. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Route 288, but all lanes are now open for commuters.
Police say wet roadway conditions and speed are being considered factors into the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445. This is a developing story.
