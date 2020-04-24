Lightning strike blamed for damage to local home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A lightning strike is being blamed for damage to a house in Sarasota. Fire crews were called to the house on Wood Hollow Ct for reports of an attic fire.
The strike sent pieces of the roof and ceiling to the bottom floors of the home. ABC7 viewer Matthew St. Aubin witnessed the lightning hitting the home and sent photos from inside after crews arrived on scene. Debris from the strike also landed on the home’s patio.
Sarasota Fire Department is investigating.
One person was home at the time and was thankfully not injured. She was eating her breakfast when the strike occurred.
More storms are predicted for the area. Follow our meteorologists as they track storms in the Suncoast throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.