Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEATPACKING-PLANT
CDC tells South Dakota pork plant how to operate more safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that that the operators of a South Dakota meatpacking plant where about 800 workers contracted the coronavirus implement a strict social distancing policy and find ways to overcome language barriers. The CDC released a memo Thursday that specifically addresses the situation at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls but that also may give an indication of the broader recommendations the agency is working on for meat processing plants nationwide. Virginia-based Smithfield closed the plant indefinitely because of the outbreak amid complaints that it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers. The company has not indicated when it might reopen the plant.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
AP review: State supply stocks sparse and dated before virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Before the coronavirus outbreak, many states had only a modest supply of protective medical equipment. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that many were still storing items that were left over from an influenza pandemic a decade ago and long since expired. Many states had not freshened their supplies because of a decline in public health funding and a growing dependence on just-in-time delivery in the health care industry. But states have found it difficult to get supplies quickly because of a global competition among areas that have been hit hard by the virus.
FOOD PANTRY GIFT
Interfaith Food Pantry gets gift of 35,000 pounds of food
BLACKSBURG, Va (AP) — A Virginia food bank has received the largest donation in its 30-year history. The Roanoke Times reports the Interfaith Food Pantry of Blacksburg received 35,566 pounds of nonperishable food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The food was driven across the country from the church’s Utah headquarters. Church representative Jackie Grosebeck, a former Blacksburg resident, got word in March that a church facility in Salt Lake City that sends food and emergency supplies to disaster sites around the country was overstocked. Church leaders were looking for worthy recipients, and Grosebeck said she nominated Interfaith Pantry.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING GOVERNORS
Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME TESTING
11,000 deaths: Ravaged nursing homes plead for more testing
NEW YORK (AP) — After two months and more than 11,000 deaths that have made the nation’s nursing homes some of the most terrifying places to be during the coronavirus crisis, most of them still don’t have access to enough tests to help control outbreaks among their frail, elderly residents. Neither the federal government nor the nation’s leader in nursing home deaths, New York, has mandated testing for all residents and staff. And a nursing home industry group says only about a third of U.S. nursing homes have easy access to test kits. Says one industry official: “We've been ignored.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia extends ban on non-emergency surgeries by one week
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says he will extend a ban on non-emergency surgeries for another week. Northam's announcement on Thursday came the same day as a group representing more than 100 hospitals in Virginia asked him to allow the ban to expire Friday. Northam imposed the ban last month in an effort to reserve capacity in the state’s healthcare system for coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment for providers treating those patients. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent Northam a letter saying state hospitals have enough capacity now to treat both coronavirus patients and elective surgery patients. The group said an estimated 60,000 Virginians have had their nonurgent medical procedures canceled over the past month.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE AID
Some governors worry that federal aid is too restrictive
The federal government started sending $150 billion to state and federal governments this week, but some governors say it comes with such tight restrictions that they might have to return some of it. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called it "unusable." Governors are concerned because the money can be used only to address the health crisis and not to replace tax revenue that has evaporated with much of the economy shuttered. The U.S. Treasury Department is providing some wiggle room, which could help the states. Meanwhile, governors and city leaders are pushing for even more federal aid in the future.
ARMY CORPS-UTILITY PERMITS
US delays oil pipeline approvals after environmental ruling
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work. The move was spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous infrastructure projects over environmental concerns. A federal judge last week threw out a blanket permit that companies and public utilities have used for decades to build projects across streams and wetlands with minimal environmental review. The lack of review is a longstanding sore point for environmentalists who say it amounts to a loophole in water protection laws that puts wildlife at risk.