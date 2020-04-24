'It’s going to be a challenge’: Health director shares thoughts on non-essential businesses re-opening

By Olivia Ugino | April 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 4:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people are ready to get back to the gym or other non-essential businesses, and on Friday, the Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, shared a little insight on what that could look like.

During a Chamber RVA webinar, NBC12 asked Dr. Danny Avula about the future of non-essential businesses in the Commonwealth:

Dr. Avula says businesses should start thinking about creative ways to adapt to our new reality to help limit the spread of germs.

“It’s going to be a challenge, because volume is the way many businesses are able to make it, but I do think that being able to make those adaptations will result in a sooner opening and a sooner opportunity for people to get back to those opportunities," said Dr. Avula.

As an example, Dr. Avula says gyms could limit the number of people inside, restrict times, or make gym appointments.

