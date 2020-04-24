'It’s going to be a challenge’: Health director shares thoughts on non-essential businesses re-opening

A special thanks to our guest speaker for today's webinar town hall, Dr. Danny Avula. He serves as Director of Health for City of Richmond, VA Government and Henrico County Government, and has been working tirelessly with our county and city leaders to combat COVID-19. If you missed today's Webinar, check out this recording below to get Dr. Avula's perspective on what we are doing today in Central Virginia to best help our communities during this uncertain time. Keep an eye out on our social media and chamberrva.com for more upcoming online programming!