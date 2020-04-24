Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins believe they have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist. Young is Ron Rivera's first draft pick since taking over as the Redskins' new head coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down. Rivera is trying to turn the Skins around after they went 3-13 last season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens got a potential starter in the middle of their defense by selecting linebacker Patrick Queen out of LSU with the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft. Queen had 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception to help the Tigers win the national championship. He left LSU after his junior season and ends up with the Ravens, playing the same position that Ray Lewis filled for 17 seasons during a Hall of Fame career.
UNDATED (AP) — For all the changes to this year's NFL draft, things looked and sounded pretty normal on opening night. Quarterbacks were in demand. Ohio State and the Southeastern Conference dominated. The Patriots traded out of the first round. And Commissioner Roger Goodell even got booed, if only digitally. The Cincinnati Bengals opened things up as expected by taking Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU. The Washington Redskins took defensive end Chase Young from Ohio State before two more quarterbacks went in the top six picks: Tua Tagovailoa to Miami and Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers.
UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the fourth installment, the two-time All-Star discusses what it might have been like to be at the ballpark Thursday, when Washington was scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a day game at Nationals Park, a rematch from last season’s NL Division Series.