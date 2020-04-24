5 Henrico-area restaurant options for this weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a way to help the local economy and avoid cooking this weekend, we’ve got a few choices. In this Restaurant Report we’re going to Henrico to look at five different restaurants open for business and ready to cook for you.
First up, let’s start with Little Angela’s, it’s a pizza place and Italian restaurant. You can find it on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. They offer take out and curbside pickup; just give them a call at 804-728-1342.
Now onto Hurley’s Tavern! You can find it on Cox Road in Glen Allen. They specialize in tavern-style food and local beer. They’re offering takeout, just order online on their website!
Next it’s Organic Krush, a juice bar in Short Pump. All orders need to be either placed online for pickup, called-in for pickup, or ordered through delivery on DoorDash. They’re open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Next up is Boychik’s Deli also in Glen Allen. If you’re looking to go there this weekend, they’re open 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. You can order curbside, carryout or delivery. Give them a call at 747-1030 or you can order online on their website.
And finally, Pin Kan, it’s a Thai place on Pump Road. They’re open for takeout and delivery. You can use Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash or call their phone number 804-801-5912. They’re open every day from noon until 8!
There are five choices for you! Just a reminder, we have a full list of restaurants here. We also have a Facebook group you can join called Support Richmond-Area Restaurants.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.