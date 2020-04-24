Hanover County handing out food kits to residents in need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County will be handing out food kits to residents in need.
Hanover residents can go to drive-through pick-up locations at John M. Gandy and Mechanicsville Elementary Schools.
Pick-ups are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Only one box is given per person.
These food kits are not the same as the grab-and-go meals that are given to Hanover Public Schools’ students. Students can still receive free meals at grab-and-go sites in the county.
