Governor Northam announces leaders in ‘COVID-19 Business Task Force’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced a diverse group of leaders for the newly-created COVID-19 Business Task Force Friday.
The task force will continue to provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe and responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.
The task force is made up of representatives from:
- Restaurants, breweries and wineries
- Small and large retailers
- Fitness Centers
- Hair Salons, Barbershops, Spas, Estheticians
- Museums
- Hospitality groups
- Campgrounds
- Entertainment Venues
“These are Virginians who are thinking every day about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Governor Northam said. "Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”
In addition to the task force, Governor Northam and his administration have continued to consult with numerous businesses, labor, public health, trade, and professional organizations.
Governor Northam will outline a blueprint for easing business restrictions that is guided by public health data.
The plan will include a phased approach that is grounded in federal CDC guidelines, and includes specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.
