Gov. Northam’s plan to reopen Virginia could start as early as May 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The plan to reopen Virginia’s badly suffering economy is coming into focus. Friday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam announced his “Forward Virginia Blueprint.”
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead,” said Northam.
But opening the economy is tied directly to testing for COVID-19.
“I am as eager as anyone to move into the time where we can ease some of these restrictions. But we must do so in a safe manner," said Northam.
Between private and public labs, the state currently can do about 4,000 tests per day. The goal is 10,000 per day.
"We’re looking for ways to expand and a lot of that is working with our clinics communities to make sure they feel comfortable and know how to do the test and make sure we’re testing across the state,” said Dr. Karen Remley, Former Virginia State Health Commissioner.
Daily coronavirus cases and growth rates in the commonwealth are still slowly rising and hospitalizations are flat. However, the state needs 14 days of downward numbers and more personal protective equipment before entering phase one of the plan. Northam said hat could come in two weeks. His executive order extending non-essential business closures is set to expire May 8, 2020.
"We've had a really strong and positive response from businesses. They want consistency and they want clarity from government as we’re putting out these guidelines,” said Angela Navarro, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade.
Under the plan, phase one has some non-essential businesses reopening with strict safety restrictions, social distancing, teleworking and face coverings being recommended in public.
“They have to be in a position whether it be a barbershop or a hospital to make sure the consumers are comfortable coming back into their place of business,” said Northam.
Northam also announced a diverse group of leaders for the newly-created COVID-19 Business Task Force Friday.
The task force will continue to provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe and responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.
The task force is made up of representatives from:
- Restaurants, breweries and wineries
- Small and large retailers
- Fitness Centers
- Hair Salons, Barbershops, Spas, Estheticians
- Museums
- Hospitality groups
- Campgrounds
- Entertainment Venues
“These are Virginians who are thinking every day about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Governor Northam said. "Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”
In addition to the task force, Governor Northam and his administration have continued to consult with numerous businesses, labor, public health, trade, and professional organizations.
