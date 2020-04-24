Forecast: Friday morning rain, midday sun, then a round of showers later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unsettled weather pattern has taken hold, with multiple rain chances in the next few days
FRIDAY: Early Morning showers ending by 9am. Partly Sunny, dry and breezy 10-3pm, then a chance of showers (and maybe storms) 3-7pm. Warm and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80% in the early morning, then 40% in the afternoon)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely during the evening and overnight. An isolated evening storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening or at night . Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60% overnight)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
