FLAG RVA raises $9,000 in three weeks to purchase meals from local restaurants for healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG RVA) has raised almost $9,000 in three weeks to purchase hundreds of meals from local restaurants for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLAG RVA says they delivered nearly 900 meals to several local area hospitals, emergency departments, laboratories and health facilities.
The FLAG concept began in the NJ/NY area, which was an area that was hit hard. Several groups since have been initiated all over the country.
FLAG supports local businesses by purchasing meals from money raised to provide meals to well deserved front line workers.
The FLAG RVA branch is organized by Mike and Hannah Bell.
"My husband and I had a desire to give back to our community when the pandemic was affecting so many local businesses and front line workers, Hannah Bell said. "
FLAG RVA has worked with nearly 20 local businesses ranging from restaurants to food trucks to small caterers and bakeries to provide meals and food to frontline workers.
FLAG RVA was also able to deliver food on Easter Sunday with the help and support of local businesses.
For more information, visit FLAG RVA’s website and FLAG RVA’s Facebook page.
