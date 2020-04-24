Clean air and clean water are more important now than ever

By David K. Paylor
In the face of the greatest public health crisis in decades, we are more aware than ever of the connection between environmental protection, public and individual health and a strong economy. As we enter a new decade of environmentalism, it is worth reflecting on how far we have come so we can move forward with confidence and commitment to address new and urgent challenges.
This week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This movement started in 1970 when 20 million people gathered in the streets of America to encourage our leaders to rise to the challenge of protecting the environment. From the decimation of our bald eagle population from DDT use to contaminated rivers catching fire, the evidence was painfully clear that we were not adequately aware of our impact on the environment, and its importance to human health. Out of this new awareness, a movement was born.
The 1970s saw the passage of the most comprehensive environmental legislation in U.S. history, including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. In addition, just months after the first Earth Day, a new federal organization tasked with monitoring the nation’s natural assets – the Environmental Protection Agency – was created.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is the environmental agency in the commonwealth, safeguarding the places we live and promoting the health and well-being of eight million people. The agency follows laws that provide us with the framework to keep air, water and land clean by preparing and issuing permits to businesses, local governments and state and federal facilities. These permits establish safe limits, reduce pollution and hold violators accountable.
Our efforts are paying off. For example, Virginia is breathing cleaner air than ever before. Water quality improvements have helped bring the Chesapeake Bay back to life. Thousands of acres of contaminated land are being cleaned up and recovered. We have worked with businesses and environmental partners to ensure that strong environmental protections and a strong economy can go hand in hand.
To carry out DEQ’s extensive permitting programs and environmental protection and conservation initiatives, we collaborate with a statewide team of partners to help develop clean-up plans for waterbodies, work with dedicated volunteers to monitor recreational waters, oversee the revitalization of contaminated sites to turn the distressed property into viable real estate, and respond to pollution complaints and environmental emergencies to assist first responders and mitigate destructive impacts.
