Clean air and clean water are more important now than ever

This week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This movement started in 1970 when 20 million people gathered in the streets of America to encourage our leaders to rise to the challenge of protecting the environment. From the decimation of our bald eagle population from DDT use to contaminated rivers catching fire, the evidence was painfully clear that we were not adequately aware of our impact on the environment, and its importance to human health. Out of this new awareness, a movement was born.