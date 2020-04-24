Bon Air photographer offering porch portraits to families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As photographers are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in creative ways, photographer Shaun Aigner-Lee is yet another example of someone in our community being “Virginia Strong.”
She’s making house calls in her neighborhood taking pictures of families on their porches to raise money for FeedMore.
“I seen where a bunch of photographers were doing these front steps portraits and just thought it would be a great thing to do in my neighborhood," said photographer Shaun Aigner-Lee.
Shaun Aigner-Lee is a photographer who has 20 years of experience. You could say she’s always had an eye for capturing the perfect shot.
Shaun decided to reach out to families in Bon Air through a Facebook group asking them if they want their family portraits taken. Immediately her inbox was flooded with responses.
“I had about 2 dozen families sign up,” said Aigner-Lee.
Shaun doesn’t charge the families for the front porch portraits but instead asks that they make a donation to FeedMore.
“In my email, I would include a link to the Feed More site so it’s a direct donation to Feed More,” said Aigner-Lee. “For every $10 that’s 40 meals.”
On the first day alone, Shaun helped raise $700.
“I had to raise the goal six to eight times because every time I get close, I’m like we might as well go for more,” said Aigner-Lee.
And she makes sure to follow social distancing guidelines while taking the family portrait.
“I definitely keep a good 10 to 20-foot distance,” said Aigner-Lee.
Shaun says it brings her joy capturing her neighbors’ smiles in such a time of uncertainty while also helping those in the community who need it most.
“We can all do something even if it’s something small,” said Aigner-Lee.
Shaun has raised over $4,000, but her goal is to reach $5,000 to provide 20,000 meals at Feed More.
If you would like to help her reach that goal and donate to Feed More, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.