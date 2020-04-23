Virginia’s eviction ban extended into May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring says that Virginia’s ban on evictions has been extended until at least May 17, which runs in line with the now-extended Judicial Emergency in the Commonwealth.
That order from the State Supreme Court stops all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings, which means most petty criminal, civil and traffic cases before May 17 will need to be rescheduled.
Jury trials, arraignments and bail hearings are allowed to continue.
