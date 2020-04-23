Virginia lawmakers agree to four-month delay for minimum wage hike

The General Assembly narrowly agreed to a four-month delay for the state’s first minimum wage increase in more than a decade.
Under legislation passed last month by newly elected Democratic majorities, the minimum wage would have increased from $7.25 to $9.50 on Jan. 1. Gov. Ralph Northam, citing economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed pushing that back to May 1, 2021.
Democrats were somewhat divided over the proposal. Some called it prudent. Some said they opposed the delay but worried Northam would veto the bill altogether if they didn’t accept it. And a few said they opposed it and voted against it.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, fell into the latter camp, arguing the low wage workers the bill would help are among the front-line service workers keeping the public healthy.
“I think it should go into effect now,” she said.
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, cautioned that there was no guarantee Northam would still sign the bill if they rejected his amendment.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.