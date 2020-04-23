VeriSign: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $334.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.86. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.42 per share.
The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $312.5 million in the period.
VeriSign shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $213, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.
