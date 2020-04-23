Teen gets stuck in washing machine playing hide-and-seek

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A teen in Prince William County got stuck in a washing machine while playing hide-and-seek.
Amari Dancy, 18, was playing hide-and-seek with family members, and after hiding everywhere else in the house, she decided to hide in the washing machine, NBC4 reports.
After Dancy’s cousin found her, the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to help.
“So the fire department came in and introduced themselves and then asked her name and what happened,” Suni Dancy, Amari’s aunt who documented the rescue effort on Instagram, told NBC4. “She said, ‘Well, I was playing hide-and-seek,’ and he said, ‘Well, did you win?’”
Dancy’s aunt says first responders removed the top of the washing machine and was able to pull her out safely.
After being removed, the humor of the situation began to kick in.
“I mean it’s pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh it off,” Dancy told NBC4. “I had a laugh out of it, my family had a laugh out of it, I’m OK. As long as I’m OK, that’s all that matters to me.”
