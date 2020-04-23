Sen. Warner horrifies internet with mayo-heavy tuna melt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s senior senator is jumping on the bandwagon of public figures releasing videos from home during the pandemic.
While some sing songs or play an instrument, Senator Mark Warner took a different route introducing us all to his culinary expertise, and his now “world-famous” tuna melt - made with tuna, cheese and a whole lot of mayo.
It’s become “world-famous” because the Instagram video has become quite the hit on the internet.
The video has gone viral with fellow lawmakers such as Senators Tim Kaine and Kamala Harris and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney poking fun.
Kaine posted on Twitter saying, “I’ve learned a lot of things from my senior senator, but I’m proud to say cooking isn’t one of them.”
