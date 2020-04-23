Richmond Symphony hosting Music Marathon Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony announced that it will host a Music Marathon Fundraiser.
The fundraiser is a virtual fundraiser and concert event that will be streamed live on the Richmond Symphony’s Facebook page on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The goal is to raise $30,000 to support musicians of the Richmond Symphony after three months of regular-season concerts, community events and the Menuhin Competition were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to supporting our musicians and staff through this crisis, while using it as an opportunity to reach our audience in different ways” David Fisk, Executive Director of the Richmond Symphony said. “The 2020 Music Marathon will generate much-needed funds to replace lost income from concert cancellations. At the same time it gives our musicians the chance to experiment with a new platform to bring live music to folks in the convenience of their own homes.”
The free event will feature performances by symphony musicians, staff, youth member program participants, board members and the Richmond Symphony League members. Q&A’s and fun facts will also be in the program. Music Director Designate Valentina Peleggi will be making a special appearance.
Music Marathon is part of the Richmond Symphony’s “RVA Symphony At Home” initiative to bring music to the community through its social media channels and to provide comfort during this unprecedented time.
