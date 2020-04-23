Resident in memory care wing at Beth Sholom tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Beth Sholom announced Wednesday a resident in its memory unit at the Parkside Assisted Living building on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
As of April 17, the facility reported 38 residents with the coronavirus who were being isolated within the Healthcare Center on campus. This is the first case reported in another building on campus.
“As a precaution, the memory care wing at Parkside is on isolation,” said President and CEO Morris Funk. "All of the remaining residents in Parkside since the March 12 lockdown have been self-isolating in their rooms. We will start working today with the Henrico County Health Department to develop a testing plan for Parkside residents and employees.
On Monday the facility also announced all staff in the Healthcare Center had been tested for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“Only one of 36 staff members in that location tested positive for COVID-19,” Funk said. “Since the teammate is asymptomatic, the health department has advised us that they can continue to care for patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 so we can maintain our staffing levels.”
Funk also announced due to the ongoing pandemic, Beth Sholom will remain on lockdown for the forseeable future.
“The risks of operating any other way are just too high,” he added.
Meanwhile the facility said it will share appropriate information regarding the number of cases of COVID-19 at Beth Sholom but will not share their conditions.
Beth Sholom said it will not share information regarding deaths because loss of life at senior living facilities happens on a regular basis and they did not share numbers prior, so they will not start sharing them now.
However, a Henrico family said Robert Accomando, 81, was diagnosed with the disease on April 9 and passed away five days later in his room in Unit 3 at the Healthcare Center on the Beth Sholom campus.
For more information, visit Beth Sholom’s website.
