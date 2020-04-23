Police: Young man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead early Thursday morning in the city’s east end.
Officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. to the 2000 block of R Street for reports of shooting. “Once on scene they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, He was transported to a local hospital where he was then pronounced deceased,” police said in an email release.
Police on scene told NBC12 crews that a young man is the victim. An age was not immediately known.
The body is now with the medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.