Police investigating after juvenile shot, killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a juvenile male was shot and killed.
Police were called around 8:23 p.m. to the 2100 block of Redd Street for a report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
