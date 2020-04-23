Police ask for public’s help in identifying young man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have released a sketch of the victim and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the young man who was killed in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the city’s east end.
Officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of North 21st Street where it intersects with R Street for reports of a shooting. Officers in the area heard several shots and as they responded, calls regarding a person shot came in.
“Once on scene they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was then pronounced deceased,” police said in an email release.
Police on scene told NBC12 crews that a young man was the victim, and he is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with a tattoo of the word “Family” on his left forearm.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and a watch.
The body is now with the medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or (804) 646-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.