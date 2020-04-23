15 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Henrico Health & Rehabilitation Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - There are 15 patients currently being treated at Henrico Health & Rehabilitation Center after they tested positive for COVID-19.
The center said 13 out of the 15 patients have overcome what is thought to be the most difficult phase of the virus and are recovering well.
The center said it will continue to follow protocols for care and treatment and the guidance from the Henrico Health Department.
“Our clinical teams are stepping up as leaders in this community with dedication to our patients and our calling as healthcare providers. As front-line staff, the fortitude that my team has displayed is truly remarkable and I remain proud of them all,” the center said.
Prior to any suspected cases in the area, the center said it implemented aggressive measures to limit patient and employee exposure.
“We continue to follow our protocols for care and treatment of patients with COVID-19 and the guidance from our local health department,” the center said.
