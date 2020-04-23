Parks and Recreation closes Chimborazoo Park, Manchester Climbing Wall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Parks and Recreation announced that they will be closing Chimborazo Park from vehicular traffic and closing access to the Manchester Climbing Wall.
These restrictions will assist in the social distancing measures that have been implemented by Governor Northam’s Executive Order 55.
The department will also continue to close traffic gates in Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road and Trafford Road on the weekends.
Parking will continue to be limited at Ancarrow’s Landing on the weekends.
