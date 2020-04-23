NVR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $175.7 million.
The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $44.96 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.
NVR shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR